London: Bloody Baby Effigy & Chants of “Slaughter the Jews”

According to the Daily Mail, the Metropolitan Police have been accused of allowing central London to become a no-go zone for Jews. Since the genocidal attack on Israel, thousands of people marched in support of Palestine, with some seen carrying effigies of dead babies, chanting “Globalize the Intifada.”

Yesterday was the third consecutive week that the capital has been consumed by these Middle East protests with some shocking incidents.

Police only made nine arrests, and a number were linked to hate crimes. One of the women marching through London Sunday held an effigy of a dead baby and shouted, “Slaughter the Jews.”

This one was caught on camera but undercover officials & journalists reported hearing this chant in many sections of crowd in London and elsewhere. For those who don’t understand Arabic, it’s the famous line shouted in Arab countries & Palestinians areas: “Slaughter the Jews”. pic.twitter.com/aRuYjFYDuQ — James J. Marlow (@James_J_Marlow) October 28, 2023

This is London. pic.twitter.com/od3rLYoGqs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2023

This is prevalent in most European countries.

The media is not telling Americans what’s going on in this country or Europe as millions of anonymous people pour into America, transforming it forever. The same people who were destroying Europe will destroy us.

This is Germany. How much longer can this go on before it spills over into absolute chaos? https://t.co/H3R0EFH6rm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 29, 2023

This is Berlin. pic.twitter.com/AQKNgvHhaL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2023

Australian police allow three random people to harass an independent TikToker filming a protest and then they tell him to stop annoying everyone. His crime was to just stand around and be targeted because people think he’s a Jew. pic.twitter.com/P8uZUFSLDG — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2023

This is Rome. pic.twitter.com/mK4miuU8q2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 29, 2023

This is Paris. pic.twitter.com/gVTEMxJn5n — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2023

New York, like many US cities, is becoming a no-go zone for Americans when these people march. They’ve been empowered. No one will send them home, and many need to go. They don’t belong here.

This is Union Square. pic.twitter.com/cPT87UmHEO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 29, 2023

As for Queers for Palestine:

Related