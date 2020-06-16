N. Korea blew up S. Korea’s joint liaison office on the border (dramatic video)

North Korea blew up a joint liaison office with the South near the North’s border town of Kaesong.

The office, opened in 2018, was supposed to provide opportunities for dialogue between the two nations that are still at war. But only one side wants the war to end. The bombing was hours after the North threatened military action.

The office was empty since January due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement, South Korea warned it would “respond strongly” if the North “continues to worsen the situation”.

It “abandons the hopes of everyone who wanted the development of inter-Korean relations and peace settlement in the Korean Peninsula”.

“The government makes it clear that all responsibility for this situation lies in the North.”

Russia responded; “We call for restraint from all the sides,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Reuters news agency quoted an unnamed senior US official as saying the Trump administration remained “in close coordination with our Republic of Korea (South Korea) allies.”

Dramatic footage:

Dramatic video from South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense showing North Korea blowing up the liaison office with South Koreahttps://t.co/HIMAMG16uE pic.twitter.com/Vn6CCbG9tZ — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) June 16, 2020

North Korea has blown up a joint liaison office with the South as tensions grow over “human scum” defectors sending leaflets into the North. To read more, click here: https://t.co/lAqOJeay1p pic.twitter.com/Uq6OetTZfQ — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 16, 2020

The U.S. is sending ships to the area:

#USNavy deploys three 100,000 tonne aircraft carriers with 180 fighter jets to the #Pacific Ocean amid rising tensions with #China and #NorthKorea. pic.twitter.com/qUCWuN8dcX — IDU (@defencealerts) June 16, 2020