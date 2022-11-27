Look at the Negative Comments on the Elon Musk Tweet

We wonder how many bots there are on Twitter. Check out the potentially fake negative accounts commenting on Elon Musk’s tweets. Some were suspended within the last few minutes so we couldn’t get them up. There are too many to put up and some are just posting as a joke.

The ones with very few followers are almost always frauds.

Sometimes the trolls are actual people who got a memo on what to write. It’s often political.

What do you think is going on?

That seals it, I’m no longer a Twitter user. Been a loyal supporter since 2006 and this is the final straw. Elon has turned this app into a disaster and it’s only getting worse. Deactivating tonight & taking my talents to Facebook where they know how to run an app Goodbye — Joe (@joef1_) November 27, 2022

Two years ago, this was on Reddit:

