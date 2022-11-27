Look at the Negative Comments on the Elon Musk Tweet

M Dowling
We wonder how many bots there are on Twitter. Check out the potentially fake negative accounts commenting on Elon Musk’s tweets. Some were suspended within the last few minutes so we couldn’t get them up. There are too many to put up and some are just posting as a joke.

The ones with very few followers are almost always frauds.

Sometimes the trolls are actual people who got a memo on what to write. It’s often political.

What do you think is going on?

Two years ago, this was on Reddit:


