Look who funds RefuseFascism, an Antifa-like group

“…you’ll see, there’s people even in the Hillary campaign worked with RefuseFascism because they see the danger.” ~ Refuse Fascism Organizer

RefuseFascism Uses ANTIFA-Like Tactics, Organizer Claims They Received Money from Soros, Met with Steyer Advisor

In a new Project Veritas release, the head of the Atlanta Chapter, Tee Stern said, “We Actually Did Get a Grant from Them (Soros) Around – We Started a Thing Called a National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers.”

The national organizer, Andy Zee, said, “…I Believe He (Steyer) Has Political Ambitions, and He Might Not Want to Be Directly Connected…Steyer Might Not Want to Be Connected” “…Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, This at a Certain Point Dominates the National News…it’s a Very Disruptive Force.”

There is no surprise as to who is funding this.

“There is no question Antifa is well-organized and well-funded. It’s not just George Soros or Tom Steyer who may have interest in domestic terrorist groups like RefuseFa and Antifa, this video also brings in players in Silicon Valley,” said Project Veritas CEO and founder James O’Keefe.

Soros and Steyer and the Tech moguls are subversives. We used to hang people like this.

