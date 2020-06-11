Look who funds RefuseFascism, an Antifa-like group

“…you’ll see, there’s people even in the Hillary campaign worked with RefuseFascism because they see the danger.”
~ Refuse Fascism Organizer
RefuseFascism Uses ANTIFA-Like Tactics, Organizer Claims They Received Money from Soros, Met with Steyer Advisor
In a new Project Veritas release, the head of the Atlanta Chapter, Tee Stern said, “We Actually Did Get a Grant from Them (Soros) Around – We Started a Thing Called a National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers.”
The national organizer, Andy Zee, said, “…I Believe He (Steyer) Has Political Ambitions, and He Might Not Want to Be Directly Connected…Steyer Might Not Want to Be Connected” “…Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, This at a Certain Point Dominates the National News…it’s a Very Disruptive Force.”
There is no surprise as to who is funding this.
“There is no question Antifa is well-organized and well-funded. It’s not just George Soros or Tom Steyer who may have interest in domestic terrorist groups like RefuseFa and Antifa, this video also brings in players in Silicon Valley,” said Project Veritas CEO and founder James O’Keefe.
Soros and Steyer and the Tech moguls are subversives. We used to hang people like this.
WATCH:
Corporations buying off the radicals.
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/06/11/corporate-donations-to-social-justice/
All the money is going to groups that have no plans to develop black communities. Build some civic center? Sure, that helps those in the projects get out of poverty. Not a single donations is aimed at success for Black America, not one. It’s extortion, which corporations are willing to pay. For what? For NOT burning and looting their business. Has even ONE person, company, group, or politician offered grants for Black communities to start a business, or buy a franchise. Not even Black organizers are interested in this.