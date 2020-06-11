Mayor Jenny takes time to snark at the President, plus interview with Seattle warlord

Weak Mayor Jenny of Seattle, who has a new country of Soviet-style fanatics in the middle of her city, is making snarky comments about the President. The fanatics, the Antifa and other fringe groups, also include some Black Lives Matter extremists in their ranks. She has done nothing to stop them. In fact, she pulled the police out of the area, abandoning the precinct to these zealot communists.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

The media is ignoring Seattle. They’re sick. A tweet of the President’s is trending so the leftist trolls can mock it, but Seattle hasn’t trended at all.

Seattle has a statue of Lenin in their main square. How appropriate.

INTERVIEW WITH THE WARLORD OF SEATTLE

Raz Simone is called the warlord of Seattle. Simone was standing with others outside of the Seattle Police Department’s East Police Precinct, where he and another man said they were keeping watch over it to make sure that people didn’t go inside. He agreed to speak with citizen journalists and streamers, but then became violent.

Seattle’s resident warlord Raz assaults citizen journalists and streamers. He’d be a named enemy in The Division. pic.twitter.com/wGf6qrah8D — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 11, 2020

Here he is talking with Post-Millennial:

EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the so-called ‘warlord’ of Seattle’s autonomous zone READ MORE: https://t.co/sag1xabnAA pic.twitter.com/85rWlhfDX1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 11, 2020

“Right now,” Simone said, “everyone’s having conversations with the mayor, and all that stuff. The way that she’s [Mayor Jenny Durkan] talking, she’s probably going to give this to the community, but right now we’re just being respectful and not going in there and falling into a trap of a narrative of thugs running into the building and ransacking or something like that.”

When asked what the endgame of the occupation was, the first man said, “to keep the peace and unity, honestly, that’s it. We’re going to keep pushing that, there’s nothing but that.”

Their demands are insane. They demand the abolishing of police, reparations, releasing all violent criminals who are people of color out of prison and getting them new trials, closing all jails, and so on.

JAMES WOODS CLEVER OBSERVATION

They not only employ ‘stop and frisk,’ but they have borders and walls.

Irony of ironies, the communist armed thugs running Seattle’s gulag are employing “stop-and-frisk” of people who don’t show their “papers.” It would be laugh out loud funny if it weren’t so utterly pathetic. #DemocratsGoneWild https://t.co/oAB2XgQ7Rs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 11, 2020