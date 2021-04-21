Look who is advising on use of force by the police









Notice who wrote this — Valerie Jarrett. She is extremely close to the Obamas and is likely doing the day-to-day business. She is undoubtedly in constant communication with Barack Obama. It certainly isn’t Joe Biden who does one thing a day.

So, Jarrett doesn’t want an officer to used deadly force. Last year, police only shot and killed 18 black people, almost all in the commission of a crime.

They do de-escalate. Tell the criminals to de-escalate. How was the officer supposed to de-escalate in the case of the teen black girl who was lunging at another teen black girl with a large knife, heading for her neck?

This is all part of the big lie to demean the police and to pretend the system is racist so they can federalize it. That’s what Hitler did.

Just because an officer can use deadly force does not mean the officer should. Let’s spend more time responsibly training them to de-escalate violent situations, and if force is required, use the minimum force necessary. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021

