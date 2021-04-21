Girl with the knife is peaceful and loving

On Tuesday afternoon Columbus police shot Makiyah Bryant, a 16-year-old girl who was in the process of stabbing another young black girl.
Makiyah was involved in a fight before police responded to reports of an attempted stabbing.
The mother claims, “She was a very loving, peaceful little girl. She was 16-years-old. And Makhia had a motherly nature about her. She promoted peace.” The mother of Makiyah Bryant put her in a foster home.
— Peace Promoter Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 21, 2021
Somehow the narrative does not conform with the video evidence.