Resources immediately mobilized to spread false narrative of teen shot in Ohio









A Columbus, Ohio police officer shot and killed a teenaged black girl as she was about to knife another black girl in the neck. “Protests” immediately erupted.

This is the bodycam footage which clearly shows the officer was saving the life of the black girl.

Watch:

The Left claims a girl trying to kill another girl with a knife was unarmed. Racial arsonist, Ben Crump, who makes millions off his trade, immediately lied:

People who witnessed the attempted murder by the black girl who was shot, verbally abused the police officers after one saves a black girl’s life. It’s insane.

A great deal of money and resources are immediately ready for any such eventuality. Why isn’t the FBI tracking the money and doing something about the communist agitators???

This level of protest organization in Columbus, Ohio a few hours after the shooting, shows just how non spontaneous this all really is There are resources in place before the said event even occurs pic.twitter.com/pbBAxrYcB6 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) April 21, 2021

#BLM started taking a protest street in Columbus, Ohio after a policeman shot a black woman armed with a knife. The on-call police responded to an emergency call in which one person claimed that a woman was trying to stab them. The Lantern pic.twitter.com/I1ogxTxixb — Thai Nguyen 🇩🇪🇻🇳 (@Haru0neday2813) April 21, 2021

The deceitful narrative has already begun. The unfortunately deceased girl was an honor student? Pretty soon, we will see pictures of her as a little 8-year-old in pigtails and hear about how she was going to apply to Harvard to become a doctor.

That is the Soros communist organization, Black Lives Matter rhetoric in action to prejudice the case.

Protests in the name of #MaKhiaBryant have begun in Columbus, Ohio. Bryant was a 16-year-old honor roll student shot to death by police this afternoon after she called them for help dealing with a threat at her home.#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/umJkCFKbXP — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) April 21, 2021

