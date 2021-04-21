Resources immediately mobilized to spread false narrative of teen shot in Ohio

By
M. Dowling
-
0

A Columbus, Ohio police officer shot and killed a teenaged black girl as she was about to knife another black girl in the neck. “Protests” immediately erupted.

This is the bodycam footage which clearly shows the officer was saving the life of the black girl.

Watch:

The Left claims a girl trying to kill another girl with a knife was unarmed. Racial arsonist, Ben Crump, who makes millions off his trade, immediately lied:

People who witnessed the attempted murder by the black girl who was shot, verbally abused the police officers after one saves a black girl’s life. It’s insane.

A great deal of money and resources are immediately ready for any such eventuality. Why isn’t the FBI tracking the money and doing something about the communist agitators???

The deceitful narrative has already begun. The unfortunately deceased girl was an honor student? Pretty soon, we will see pictures of her as a little 8-year-old in pigtails and hear about how she was going to apply to Harvard to become a doctor.

That is the Soros communist organization, Black Lives Matter rhetoric in action to prejudice the case.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply