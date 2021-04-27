Look who is going to bring back the Republican Party









Liz Cheney, the unpopular war-mongering RINO, wants to rid the country of Trumpism. One might assume she’s talking about Trump followers. Perhaps she thinks Trump’s followers are just lemmings and without Trump, all will gladly go back to the halcyon days of caving to socialist Democrats and starting wars.

She is holding a Trump-free meeting in Orlando with the Republican Party to lead the way. Obviously, if she’s leading the leadership might follow, but Trump supporters likely won’t.

They are going to map out their strategy for returning to power in the 2022 elections, bullish about their chances of flipping control of the House.

But the three-day confab is almost as much about who is not there — former President Donald Trump.

It would seem that DJT would have better advice than the unpopular Cheney.

His absence is providing House Conference Chair Liz Cheney more room to make her presence felt and drive home the message that the GOP must focus more on policies and less on the personality-driven politics Mr. Trump helped popularize, The Washington Times reports.

CHENEY WILL ABOLISH TRUMPISM

“I think as we look at ‘22 and ‘24 we are very much going to focus on substance and on the issues, and I think that is where you have to attract back the voters that we lost in 2020 by conveying to them that we are the party they can trust, we are the party of competence and conservative principles,” Ms. Cheney told reporters Monday.

Except most of us don’t trust her.

The retreat is the first for the GOP since President Biden won the White House and since a massive pro-Trump crowd and some rioters went to the U.S. Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has targeted the ten Republicans in the House who voted to impeach him. They are RINOs all, only in a couple of the areas, only a RINO could win. That isn’t true of Cheney’s state.

Cheney said she wants to get rid of ‘Trumpism.’

ABSURDLY, MICHAEL STEEL IS PUTTING HIS TWO CENTS IN

After the vicious, Lincoln Project-style attacks that Michael Steel launched over the past four years, he is still pretending he’s a Republican.

“He is the giant orange asterisk over many of these conversations,” Michael Steel, a GOP strategist, said on “Julie Mason Mornings” on SiriusXM. “He is very much part of the discussion and very much a question mark.”

Mr. Steel said the path back to the majority for House Republicans hinges on a “Trump-plus” strategy that entails keeping Trump voters engaged while winning “back some of the more traditional Republicans in the suburban areas.”

“That is going to be a very delicate balancing act for the next few years,” he said.

The second day of the GOP retreat on Monday featured Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mr. Trump’s former press secretary and a gubernatorial candidate in Arkansas, and Ari Fleischer, former President George W. Bush’s White House press secretary.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday announced the creation of seven task forces and committees dedicated to carving out policies on issues ranging from jobs and the economy to Big Tech censorship and China.

It seems like it might be way too RINO-ish a strategy session, but we will have to see what they come up with.

Cheney is actually thinking she could run for president in 2024, greatly underestimating the contempt and dislike that Trump supporters hold for her.

The truth is many who voted for Trump are not Republicans so they best be careful.

Related