Biden will NOT, DOES NOT take part in governor’s COV meetings









Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the alleged co-presidents of the United States, don’t even bother to join the critical weekly governor COVID calls. That should not be a shock.

Have you seen Joe’s schedule for yesterday? He did NOTHING!

Joe Biden is so worried about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the American people and the States they live in that both he and Kamala Harris have no intention of joining the weekly COVID-19 meetings with the Governors. He promised to join the meetings on the campaign trail.

The disgraced murderer of the elderly COV sufferers, Andrew Cuomo, is going now leading the meetings

Well there you go. @presssec Jen Psaki confirms @PhilipWegmann bombshell report that Biden, Harris have been completely MIA on critical weekly governor COVID calls, to the governors’ disappointment. https://t.co/u80ID6WtCV https://t.co/7HXcyfdcoq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 26, 2021

We already produced Joe Biden’s schedule for March on this link. Now check his April schedule. He does NOTHING. It is further proof that this country is led, not by Biden, but by a cabal of unelected Democrats, most notably, Barack Obama.

THE APRIL SCHEDULE

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing and deliver a speech on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Monday, April 26, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Monday. There is nothing else on his schedule. President Biden’s…

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will return to the White House on Sunday after having rested quietly this weekend at his Delaware home.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Saturday, April 24, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will fly home Saturday morning where he will spend the weekend.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Friday, April 23, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual climate summit, receive his daily briefing, receive an economic briefing and attend a Virtual DoD Conference. Lastly, there will be another White House briefing.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Thursday, April 22, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will attend a virtual climate summit, receive his daily briefing, have lunch, and receive a COVID briefing.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Wednesday then he will make another speech on COVID-19.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Tuesday then he will meet with Democrats from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus – Oval Office

2:45 PM Participate in a virtual tour of the Proterra electric battery facility in South Carolina and make a speech – [Live Stream] South Court Auditorium

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Monday, April 19, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing and hold a meeting with members of Congress to push the Democrats massive tax and spending bill – Oval Office

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will return to the White House Sunday evening.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Saturday, April 17, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden has no events on his public schedule for Saturday.

Updated: President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Friday, April 16, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Friday then host the prime minister of Japan for a meeting and press conference. Then he went back to Delaware.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Thursday then have lunch with the vice president. Later, he meets with the all-Democrat Asian Pacific American Caucus.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Wednesday then speak on Afghanistan and visit Arlington Cemetery.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Tuesday then attend a memorial and meet with Democrats with Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Monday, April 12, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing, attend a virtual summit and meet with Democrats.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Sunday, April 11, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden has no public events on his schedule for Sunday.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Saturday, April 10, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden has no public events on his schedule for Saturday.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Friday, April 9, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing Friday morning. In the afternoon, the president will receive an economic briefing.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing Thursday morning then he will explain to voters why he needs gun laws. Later he will have lunch and get another briefing.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, the president will deliver another speech on the massive $2+ trillion tax and spend plan.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing Tuesday then visit a vaccination site and deliver another speech on vaccinations.

Updated: President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Monday, April 5, 2021

update: Biden’s Easter speech was moved from 1:00 p.m. to Noon. Summary: President Joe Biden will return to the White House.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Sunday, April 4, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden is resting quietly at Camp David over Easter weekend.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Saturday, April 3, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden is resting quietly at Camp David over Easter weekend.

Updated: President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Friday, April 2, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Friday then he will deliver brief remarks on the jobs report and travel to Camp David where he will gather with family members and rest over Easter Weekend.

President Joe Biden’s Schedule for Thursday, April 1, 2021

Summary: President Joe Biden will receive his daily briefing on Thursday then he will have lunch with the vice president.

