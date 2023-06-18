Looks Like a President Mike Pence Wouldn’t Pardon Donald Trump

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton interviewed presidential candidate Mike Pence who was Donald Trump’s Vice President. Mr. Pence would not answer the question, Would he pardon Donald Trump? [Take the poll at the ned of the article.]

Clay Travis asked Mike Pence if he would pardon Donald Trump. He began by saying the charges are serious, and he doesn’t know how the case will play out. He refused even to consider the question of political prosecution and the seriousness of that. Clay Travis pressed for an answer.

CLAY TRAVIS: “Let’s presume you’re fortunate enough to take the oath of office January 2025. You become the next president of the United States. Donald Trump is convicted of what I think you would agree is clearly, to a large degree political-based charges. He is facing time in prison. Maybe they even put handcuffs on him and walk him into a prison. Would you pardon him from those federal charges?”

MIKE PENCE: “Well, first off, these are serious charges, and as I said, I can’t defend what’s been alleged, but the president does deserve to make his defense. And I would say to each one of you; Look, I, I’ve been a former governor. I’ve actually granted pardons to people, and I take the pardon authority very seriously. It’s an enormously important power of someone in an executive position. And I just think it’s premature to have any conversation about that right now, guys.”

CLAY TRAVIS: “But hold on. Let me just ask you that, because I think it’s a matter of principle. I think, as a matter of principle, if you believe as both Buck and I do, that Donald Trump is being prosecuted to a large extent for political-based reasons, something that has never happened in the 240-plus year history of the United States, that we are setting an awful precedent here. And I think it’s important to look at this even before the case has taken place.

“You’ve read the indictment. You know what the allegations are. They are serious, but to me what is gained by allowing Donald Trump to be put in prison in the event he was convicted is we lose infinitely more by not just taking a principled stand and saying as a matter of principle this shouldn’t happen. I’m not going to allow it. To me, if you’re the executive, you are the ultimate decider. With all due respect, when you aren’t telling us what your decision would be, I think you’re dodging the question and and and frankly, not stepping up on the front of leadership, which in the past you’ve been willing to do. So, to me, not answering is a no.”

MIKE PENCE: “Well, look number one, I don’t think you know what the president’s defense is, do you, and what are the facts? I mean, look, we either believe in our judicial process in this country, or we don’t. We either stand by the rule of law, or we don’t…

Pence continued along those lines and never addressed the question of political prosecution and persecution. Pence refused to address it. Is he content with political prosecutions and leaving Donald Trump in prison as if we were Cuba?

Mike Pence refused to answer if he’d pardon Donald Trump on @clayandbuck today. And things got a bit heated as I pressed him on why he wouldn’t answer. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/VTbzDK6lYR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2023

Constitutional expert and civil rights lawyer Robert Barnes spoke to the prosecution’s allegations and said the entire case is flawed at the core.

Donald Trump is the president, and he determines if the document is secret. He decides if it’s a government document and is the only one who can do that. It’s not the unelected agencies’ powers, and it’s not Congress’s power.

It’s his constitutional right.

The entire charge is bogus. The Deep State is trying to overthrow the Constitution. They are trying to say the Deep State is in charge. If they win, they will succeed in destroying the Constitution. This case is very dangerous and goes way beyond Donald Trump, says Mr. Barnes.

The entire “security” and “classification” apparatus being brought to bear against Trump underlines the attempt by the Deep State to destroy our Constitutional Republic.

Besides the substantive overthrow of the government, numerous constitutional rights of Trump have been violated by the special counsel and prosecutors out to get him.

Who has the power? The President or Jack Smith?

“I’m saying the statute reflects the Article 2 – that’s what this is all about fundamentally – who has the power under Article 2, the elected president of the United States or the unelected deep state? Jack Smith said the unelected deep state,” said Barnes.

Barnes continued, “… who did he [Jack Smith] thank? He didn’t thank the American people. He thanked the men and women of the intelligence community. This is a CIA indictment. This is an intelligence community indictment…this is a deep state indictment not only meant to take out Trump and interfere in the 2024 election, not only to deny us, the American people, the right to pick our own president, but the right of us, the American people to know the secrets of our government when the elected President decides to share them with us.

