Confidential Pfizer Document Shows 1.6 Million Adverse Events

The 393-Page Document: Adverse Reactions Affecting Virtually Every Organ System.

The European Medicine Agency released a confidential Pfizer document containing 10,000 categories of 1.6 million adverse events from Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine.

In addition to the vaccine affecting every organ in the body, one-third were considered severe, says Dr. Panda.

The summary includes the following:

•100,000 blood disorders

•127,000 cardiac disorders

•47,000 ear disorders

•61,518 eye disorders

•696,508 nervous system disorders

•77,000 psychiatric disorders

•178,000 reproductive disorders

•225,000 skin and tissue disorders

•3,711 tumors

•73,542 vascular disorders

According to information released as a result of a freedom of information request (because the public health authorities wouldn’t publish it otherwise)¹, there has been an explosion of serious cardiac episodes in Australia since April 2021. The report comes from Joel Smalley aka Metatron.

We can safely eliminate COVID as the cause of this very concerning public health emergency since there was absolutely no impact whatsoever when it originally emerged, and although the second COVID peak coincides with the first peak in increased cardiac episodes, thereafter, as COVID hospitalizations continue to increase, cardiac episodes relatively decrease, Metatron says.

Conversely, the timing and magnitude of the increased cardiac episodes is very closely correlated with the Victorian COVID mRNA “vaccination” program.

Tech billionaire Bill Gates has provided funding for the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine, SKYCovion, which has recently gained regulatory approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The vaccine is now authorized for use in multiple countries globally, with a particular focus on underdeveloped nations…

