Looks Like Biden Administration Was Behind Global Censorship

Journalist Paul D. Thacker exposed previously unknown information from the Twitter files. New documents reveal censorship demands from India, the State Department, and a lobbying firm, Albright Stonebridge. Stonebridge was in charge of “coordination.”

In 2021, Twitter turned to Albright Stonebridge for help. Stonebridge is a merger of groups founded by former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former US National Security Advisor Sandy Berger.

Ten Biden officials were tied to Stonebridge.

The platform was told to censor criticism of India’s COVID policies.

Twitter wanted the lobbyists to pressure the US government (via the State Department) to help the company out in India, a huge market.

According to the new batch of documents, they did lobby. The State Department started “working closely with Twitter to deal with the company’s problems in India” while indirectly pressuring Twitter to engage in censorship “around the same timeframe,” Thacker writes.

1) Twitter Files: Democrats & media claimed Twitter 1.0 was a “private company” that made its own decisions, despite Biden Administration pressure to censor. But new emails show Twitter hired a lobby shop staffed w/ Biden loyalists & then coordinated w/ Biden State Dept. pic.twitter.com/bcqyNXnvHr — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) August 22, 2024

The State Department is funding a lot of censorship sites globally. For example, they fund the Global Disinformation Index. They make sure conservatives can’t get ads. The Sentinel is on their list. We must be a real threat.

The Atlantic Council was also involved, filled with US national security agents, including the CIA.

Previous Twitter Files documents show that the Atlantic Council and the State Department’s Global Engagement Center (GEC) banded together to compile a censorship list of about 40,000 Twitter files critical of the Indian government (but allegedly “engaging in inauthentic behavior”).

Biden-Harris had a global censorship regime. Corrupt as Hell.

Axios caught the Harris campaign buying Google ads with rewritten media headlines. Ya know, fake news. CNN’s Kate Bedingfield looks nutty trying to defend this. Before her CNN gig, Bedingfield was Biden’s White House Comms Director and his deputy campaign manager for the 2020… pic.twitter.com/jzpSeGWH6B — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) August 15, 2024

Covid vaccines weren’t just about Big Parma making money. It’s about corrupting the medical community.

It’s becoming clear that the COVID vaccines weren’t just about lining the pockets of Big Pharma. It was also getting the medical establishment to fall in line with “emergency use authorization” as the new norm for FDA approvals. https://t.co/VyprGaeN0A — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) August 23, 2024

Newly Uncovered Video: Biden/Harris Team Explain How They Manipulate Voters Through Online Propaganda One of the Biden/Harris team now runs a @harvard centre to "reform" social media and counter "misinformation." Not joking.https://t.co/GEXPgvQodu — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) August 18, 2024