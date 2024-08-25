California Under Gavin Newsom Is Coming for the Children

A friend of Elon Musk’s left California after police came for his young daughter because he wanted her to wait a few years before she transitioned. He talked the police out of taking her.

Someone put a community note in the comment with a link to the AP:

The bill, which the state Senate and Assembly approved last week and is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, says nothing directly about surgery. It’s specific to custody cases and instructs judges to consider a parent’s support of a child’s identity in addition to other factors already weighed. It doesn’t require a judge to side with an affirming parent, nor does it bar a non-affirming parent from accessing the child.

Who in their right mind would let a judge decide? How does that make the law much better? The government is taking control of the children, getting between the child and the parent.

This is what Hitler did. He had children snitching on their parents. All dictators go after the children.

When the U.S. government starts confiscating children from their parents to use drugs or surgeries to change their gender, it’s gone way too far. What a nightmare. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 24, 2024