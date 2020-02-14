Looks Like Michael Avenatti won’t take down the President & save the Republic

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti, known as the man who was going to take down Trump, was found guilty on all three charges he faced for attempting to extort over $20 million from sportswear and apparel giant Nike.

Avenatti was charged with threatening the sportswear giant that he would stage a news conference exposing its efforts to corrupt college basketball unless it paid him between $15 and $25 million to conduct an internal investigation into his claims.

Nike had him on tape.

“I’m not f*cking around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games. And I don’t — you know, this isn’t complicated,” Avenatti told Nike representatives just prior to his arrest in March 2019. “You guys know enough now to know you’ve got a serious problem.”

“And it’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me. I’m just being really frank with you,” he added. “I’ll go take $10 billion off your client’s market cap.”

“This is what extortion sounds like,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said of Avenatti’s demands to Nike.

MAJOR COMEDOWN

Avenatti went from porn lawyer to cable TV celebrity and Trump/Kavanaugh basher who was considering a run for the presidency, to a definite stay in the hoosegow with no chance of remaining an attorney.

Avenatti is also accused of keeping the winnings of two other clients including Stormy Daniels whom he exploited to take down the president.

One of the upcoming cases is in New York — Stormy Daniels book deal — and the other is in California — for swindling a handicapped man.

The former porn lawyer faces over 40 years in prison for this conviction without the other two upcoming likely convictions. He also owes a former partner about $10 million.

This will sound a little crazy, but I do feel sorry for him. Look what he did to himself. It is sad when someone makes such a mess of his/her life. Our time here is so short and to waste it on money, conning people, and high living is so foolish. Hopefully, he will find something worthwhile to live for in prison, but he probably won’t fare well there.

He was truly obnoxious and cruel to Justice Kavanaugh and the President.

The media, however, said he would “take down Trump” and “save the Republic.” He was their hero.

DEMOCRAT DARLING

Remember how he made a hit with the ladies of The View and their audience?

Michael Avenatti has just been arrested so I figured I’d bring back the cringe video of Avenatti saying that all of his “sexual fantasies involve handcuffs.” I’m glad he enjoys handcuffs since he’ll be in them a while! pic.twitter.com/VUU9Sh8NaK — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) January 15, 2020

OTHER REACTIONS ON TWITTER

Idiots like Rick Wilson lauded and defended the man.

Condolences to Doha Rick following the news that his good friend Michael Avenatti has been found guilty on all counts. pic.twitter.com/evfk9kbGLI — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 14, 2020

Many feel no sympathy for him.

Dear @MichaelAvenatti: Looks like your schedule just cleared. Still want to do that debate about Justice Kavanaugh?#Basta https://t.co/lbeCH62N3j — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) February 14, 2020

Actually really proud of the fact that I always thought Michael Avenatti was a disgusting con artist and there’s evidence I wasn’t shy about that on the internet. https://t.co/nrxyapUaH0 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 14, 2020

Hey Michael Avenatti remember when you said you would see @DonaldJTrumpJr in prison? He wants to know when visiting hours are so you can keep your promise. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 14, 2020

It’s looking less and less like Michael Avenatti is the man to save the country. https://t.co/6cHv2O8BUX — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 14, 2020

Sen. Ben Sasse releases statement on Michael Avenatti, “the noted scumbag and left-wing-media darling who orchestrated attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was found guilty on all counts in his Nike extortion trial.” “Michael Avenatti is a D-list attorney but a Grade-A scumbag..” pic.twitter.com/RaVBohh5Yf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 14, 2020

Friendly Reminder: Michael Avenatti was little Brian Stelter’s pick as a presidential front runner! (Just convicted of extortion today – faces decades in prison) 😂 pic.twitter.com/c858TXyTij — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 14, 2020

The hate-Trump media made complete fools of themselves again so they are largely silent on the Avenatti conviction.

Weird. Nothing on the media’s janitor twitter feed about frequent guest and possible Democrat nominee for president Michael Avenatti going to federal prison. Vacation time again. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2020