Squad member claims women are in “shackles,” the Constitution is “sexist”

The always-very-angry Ayanna Pressley, a representative from Massachusetts, stood up for the ERA Amendment during a House speech this week with some bizarre statements. She repeatedly stated women are “shackled” and the Constitution is sexist.

There is nothing in the Constitution holding women back.

Pressley called for an extension of the expired deadline for states to ratify the controversial Equal Rights Amendment.

The squad member claimed during her speech that women are still in “shackles” and that the “Constitution is sexist by its very design.”

“This country’s laws have historically treated us like second class citizens, depriving us of the right to vote [that was ended a hundred years ago], jobs and to hold property,” she said, acting as if it was 100-200 hundred years ago.

She thinks we still have too many barriers and the ERA Amendment will end that. However, all it does is promote extreme abortion.

“Today I rise to affirm the humanity and the dignity of all women,” Pressley said. “I rise in strong, unapologetic, righteous support of H.J. Res. 79, which will strike the arbitrary deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, an amendment that should already be the law of the land.”

Watch:

The Constitution is sexist by design. The year is 2020 & women in this country STILL aren't considered equal to men in the eyes of the federal gov't. Tomorrow's vote on HJ Res 79 is a vote to actualize the movements built on the backs of women. It's a vote for equality. #ERANow pic.twitter.com/cVYzw3hiVn — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 12, 2020

ABORTION ON DEMAND IS THE REAL GOAL

The ERA bill, she is so dramatically pushing, also includes the right to abort babies at any time for any reason up to birth. The resolution appears to end all abortion restrictions.

The 1972 bill expired in 1979 and five Republicans are supporting it today. It is heading for the Senate, but it’s not likely to go to the floor for debate or a vote.

The constitutional amendment states, “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” Pro and anti-abortion activists say this language allows/enshrines unfettered abortion, including parental consent for underage children and the brutal partial-birth abortion ban.

It could also force taxpayers to pay for abortions.

It doesn’t bring women any new rights, it entrenches abortion as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler said when she voted against the resolution.

Abortion activists want all pro-life laws canceled to embed abortion-on-demand.

If Democrats get back in power, we will have abortion-on-demand federally and all kinds of crazy new laws depriving Americans of the freedom to choose and to be different.