Looks Like Team Biden Shot Down a Hobby Club’s Gasbag with a $485K Missile

Can you still hear John Kirby saying Donald Trump didn’t find the balloons? “We detected it. We tracked it,” boasted Kirby. It looks like one of the balloons they “detected,” “tracked,”and shot down was a gasbag with a radio attached. It belonged to the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade.

You must have noticed the administration stopped bragging about their balloon kills and their amazing acuity in spotting them. There is a good reason for that. It’s also why they aren’t releasing information on the recent balloon kills.

You know that balloon shot down over Lake Huron, the one we shot two $485,000 missiles at and then sent a team to collect the remnants? That one? Apparently, they shot down a ham radio with a plastic gas bag attached.

Aviation Week reports a small, globe-trotting balloon was declared ‘missing in action’ by an Illinois-based hobbyist club on Feb. 15. It has emerged as a candidate to explain one of the three mystery objects shot down … by U.S. Air Force fighters.”

The UFO was shot down by a $480,000 missile and attacked by another $485,000 missile that ended up in the drink. The object appears to have been a $12 to $180 hobby balloon. The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade told Aviation Week on Thursday that it fears one of its diligently-tracked gas bags that recently went missing was mistaken as the mystery balloon.

Dave Brown, Defense Editor for Politico, said:

“The descriptions of all three unidentified objects shot down Feb. 10-12 match the shapes, altitudes, and payloads of the small pico balloons, which can usually be purchased for $12-180 each, depending on the type.”

A small, globe-trotting balloon declared “missing in action” by an Illinois-based hobbyist club has emerged as a candidate to explain one of the three mystery objects shot down by four heat-seeking missiles launched by U.S. Air Force fighters. Read more: https://t.co/xIVoJif2Ym pic.twitter.com/9soUHVz8tM — Aviation Week (@AviationWeek) February 16, 2023

please tell me the white house did not spend the month of february scrambling jets to fire $400,000 missiles at the local hobby club’s TWELVE DOLLAR BALLOON lord have mercyhttps://t.co/4D7DaTncvT — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 16, 2023

Yeah, no, they did, Edward Snowden.

“RIP to the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade’s ~$80 ham radio transmitter balloon, likely the victim of friendly fire by a $143,000,000 USAF F-22 firing a $485,000 AIM-9X Sidewinder missile during the Great Balloon Panic of 2023.”

America has had it with Illinoisans spying on the Cheboygan Kiwanis Club’s Fish Fry, but you just want to ignore the threat. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 17, 2023

The administration won’t tell you the truth, but we will. After watching the Chinese balloon fly over 40 states unimpeded and doing nothing, they were widely mocked, so they started shooting down everything in sight to look competent. Only they can’t look competent because they’re not. They’re clowns.

They don’t want to identify the objects now for good reason. They would rather suggest they’re extraterrestrial than tell you the truth.

True story.

And was the Chinese balloon really a spy balloon?

