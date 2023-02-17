Brain-Dead Women as Surrogates and “Egg Producers”

A scientist in Norway wants to use brain-dead women as surrogates for women who had difficulty bearing children or just don’t want to bear them. In addition, “It is also an option for male same-sex couples who want to start a family,” says Professor Anna Smajdor, a Norweigan scientist. Does the basically dead woman also give her eggs to the same-sex couple? It would seem so.

US and Canadian researchers want to eliminate words like “male” and “female” in science and replace them with “sperm producers” and “egg producers” or “XX” and “XY.” So, now we have another use for those “egg producers” if they’re brain-dead.

If people want to donate their bodies, nothing is probably in the way.

Health News:

A recent report published by the Journal of Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics, suggests that brain-dead individuals should be used as surrogates. Professor Anna Smajdor from the University of Oslo, Norway, says despite the possibility of it being a disturbing project, it would be possible for brain-dead women to carry through pregnancy.

Snajdor says whole body gestational donation (WBGD), or surrogacy, should be an option for those who do not want to go through pregnancy or risk their own bodies. The process may be discomforting, but “most of the ethical problems that might be associated with it apply equally to other areas of medical and reproductive practice.”

It will happen if they get volunteers or the medical community decides it can be mandated.

Imagine the mental well-being of a child who finds out his two “sperm producing” parents used a mostly dead woman to bear him or her.

Anyone can be any gender they want, use brain-dead people to offer up eggs and give birth, make your loved ones into compost, kill babies inches from birth or even after; male and female must not exist, and our new god is Klaus Schwab. Got it!

