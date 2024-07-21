Looks Like the Democrats Do Want Donald Trump Dead

ABC News reported in December 2022 that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s security in D.C. was equivalent to a “mini-state” visit. Hundreds of law enforcement and intelligence officials were activated. We can provide security for a foreign leader but not a Republican political candidate.

The Secret Service now admits they denied added security for Donald Trump for two years. One might suspect that they want him dead.

Democrats want to remove his Secret Service protection, claiming the bogus case in Manhattan proved he is a convicted felon.

The President of the Article III Project, Mike Davis, reports that “even after the near-assassination of President Trump, nine House Democrats are still pushing a bill to take away Trump’s Secret Service protection.”

On July 15, the bill’s sponsor, Bennie Thompson, who chaired the illegitimate J6 panel, was still promoting it.

All of the sponsors need to resign.

.@HARRISFAULKNER discusses @MaryRooke_ Exclusive on 27 Texas reps that want Jasmine Crockett to resign. “They say it’s because she co-sponsored a bill in April that would’ve removed Trump’s secret service protective detail” pic.twitter.com/QsCRqgCGXM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 16, 2024

His staffer said the assassin shouldn’t miss next time. Thompson fired her, but he’s still pushing the bill.

Rep. Bennie Thompson just fired his staffer who tweeted: “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking.” Now he might be able to address his legislation to strip Trump of Secret Service protection… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 14, 2024

Mike Davis wants people to call their reps to have the bill removed.

The vicious representatives still pushing it:

Bennie Thompson (MS-02)

Troy Carter (LA-02)

Barbara Lee (CA-12)

Frederica Wilson (FL-24)

Yvette Clarke (NY-11)

Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12)

Jasmine Crockett (TX-30)

Joyce Beatty (OH-03)

Steve Cohen (TN-09)