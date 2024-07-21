Laughing Kamala Held a “Ludicrous” Call with Donors

According to the New York Times, a call this week with Kamala Harris and about 300 donors, as well as several listeners, was described as unproductive. Sources told the Times that they found the meeting to be of little value and even, at times, condescending. They believe “the message ignored donors’ legitimate concerns about the Biden-led ticket.”

Kamala Harris reportedly spoke for just over five minutes via video. She told them they are going to “win this election.” The meeting focused on criticizing Donald Trump for his convention speech and tried to link him to Project 2025.

Kamala briefly mentioned Joe Biden but did not take questions. Harris concentrated on Trump’s speech, calling it a distraction from his record. Some listeners said her delivery was strong but didn’t do much to reassure them.

Some suggested the entire call was insulting.

Afterward, the group that promoted it apologized.

“Not surprisingly, there was no news generated on this call, and instead, it was a pitch for donors to continue to invest in groups on the ground who are working to defeat Donald Trump,” read an email from Corridor Partners, which advises donors focused on climate issues. “The vice president spoke very briefly and encouraged us all to keep working hard to win in November.”

The New York Times saw the email and added, “The call was not productive, and we wanted to apologize to each of you who joined for sharing that invitation.”

Leaders from far-left progressive groups like Somos Votantes raised concerns that discussions about Joe Biden’s viability were damaging their efforts and not aligning with voters’ priorities, such as the economy. They believed there was a disconnect between elite opinions and the general public.

After Harris spoke, one participant was accidentally unmuted, and the call was characterized as “ludicrous.”

What is especially ludicrous is that these far-left authoritarian groups are trying to take over the United States of America, the shining city on the hill, our free nation, and might succeed.