Loons want Goya CEO & Goya destroyed after CEO complimented the President

The hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya are trending on Twitter because the lunatic left wants to destroy the company after the CEO complimented the President of the United States.

To divert a little, the loons lie to Hispanics, many of whom rely on Spanish language leftist TV. The left claims falsely that President Trump continuously attacks Latinos. That is a lie.

But the point here is the President of Goya is possibly being destroyed because he said something nice about the President. That’s insane, but not to the thuggish cancel culture.

Leading the charge are Julian Castro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They’re evil people.

Goya employs thousands of hard-working Americans. The company recently gave 1 million pounds of food to U.S. food banks, but the thugs don’t care.

On Thursday Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue praised President Donald Trump in the White House during the president’s meeting with Hispanic leaders.

He said, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder. And that’s what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder and we pray for our leadership, our president. And we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

Watch:

CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue: “We’re all truly blessed to have a leader like President @realDonaldTrump” pic.twitter.com/vqMP4C3rqb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 9, 2020

HIGH PROFILE UNAMERICAN BOYCOTTERS

Julian Castro and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are two of the high profile people pushing to destroy this innocent American and a good company. They simply want to silence any supporters and ban all positive comments about the President.

Julian Castro decided to tell Latinos that “the president…villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain.” He never has done that. It’s not true.

His twin brother Joaquin is also big on boycotts. He organized one against Trump donors last summer. It’s wholly unAmerican.

Castro, son of LaRaza Rosie, is a liar:

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations. Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

His brother is all for it. No surprise there.

Absolutely pathetic. Julián Castro refuses to condemn brother’s tweet targeting Trump donors. pic.twitter.com/Fv6xvXWNcU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 9, 2019

Alexandria O-Cortez, an incredibly stupid woman, is on board with destroying a company because the CEO complimented Trump.

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

NO APOLOGY

Mr. Unanue is not apologizing and he’s appreciative that the President has done so much to get jobs for Hispanics. He praised Mr. Obama as well.

He said it’s an attempt to suppress speech.

Watch: