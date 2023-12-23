Losing the Wisconsin Supreme Court Looks Existential for the State GOP

On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that the state’s legislative maps, which give Republicans the advantage, are unconstitutional and ordered new lines drawn for the 2024 election, reports CNN.

The 4-3 decision overturning the current maps in a key battleground state carries major implications for the 2024 election and comes after liberals won control of the court this spring.

The loss of the Court in the election earlier this year is existential to the Republican Party in the state.

The sad thing is Republicans could have kept the majority in the Court but did nothing in the run-up to the election.

Scott Walker blames the loss of the majority on the Court on young indoctrinated voters. It’s fine to recognize a problem, but then you have to come up with a solution to win them over or bring out the vote of the elders.

Under the current Wisconsin maps, Republicans enjoy a supermajority in the state Senate and a strong majority in the state Assembly. The state moved right during the Biden regime.

In its ruling Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said that the state constitution requires districts to be composed of “contiguous territory.”

“At least 50 of 99 assembly districts and 20 of 33 senate districts violate this mandate, rendering them unconstitutional. We therefore enjoin the Wisconsin Elections Commission from using the current maps in all future elections; as such, remedial 51 maps must be adopted prior to the 2024 elections,” the court wrote.

You can imagine what Democrats will do with this map. Republicans will lose big in 2024 in a very important swing state.

In Other Words

The Democrat majority on the court challenged the old map on partisan grounds. They claimed that some districts encompassed mainland parts of the state and islands. So, to them, they’re not adjoining.

The issue was already decided in the courts, but leftists never give up, and now they have a cooperative Supreme Court.

Democrats are going hard at redistricting, and Republicans better prioritize gerrymandering.

