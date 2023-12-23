The Left Is Fired Up Over Former Dukes of Hazard Star’s X Post on Biden

Actor/singer John Schneider is under investigation for his post on X, and when he put up a long comment about his late wife, who died ten months ago, the media and fired up Democrats online went on the attack.

They claim he threatened to kill Joe Biden and his son, but that’s not true. We should play the Schumer tape where he threatens the Supreme Court Justices.

As we reported earlier, the former Dukes of Hazard star John Schneider, who is also a singer, offered his opinion of a Joe Biden X post, which read:

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lost that, we lost everything.”

Oh, the irony.

Schneider wrote, “Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son, too,” Schneider wrote at 9:02 p.m.”

Biden did respond — the Secret Service opened an investigation.

Schneider didn’t threaten Biden; he offered his opinion.

Newsweek contacted Schneider, who doubled down.

“Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this,” Schneider told Newsweek in a statement. “I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense.”

“It’s my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nation’s leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation’s borders and abroad,” he went on. “Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement.”

Newsweek said Schneider faced backlash when he shared an Instagram post about his grief over losing his wife, Alicia Allain, at the age of 53 on February 21 of breast cancer. He poured out his sorrow with a photo of him kneeling, embracing his guitar.

He wrote a lengthy, sad statement expressing his sorrow.

Newsweek shared the many irate responses to the statement, claiming Schneider was trying to save himself by drumming up sympathy.

People said things like this:

“Such a gross post to make. Trying to drum up sympathy after you threatened to murder the President and his son.”

“Sorry for your loss, but it does not excuse what you said about our president,” said another.

“You meant what you said, or you wouldn’t have been so quick to delete your entire account. Anyone who puts out a hit on ANY political figure should be prosecuted. Remember, you lost your wife, and Biden lost his son.

The only problem with their assumption is he wrote almost the same thing on December 8th. He’s struggling with the loss, whether they want to believe it or not. Today, he doubled down and posted the same sad statement.

He posted his sadness over losing his wife twice in August, and he posted an album of their songs in October.

The Left is now out to cancel him on X, but at age 63, maybe he doesn’t care.

