Loud Explosion in DC, Maryland, Virginia – No Threat

There was a loud explosion in DC. Does anyone know what it was? It shook the ground, and people compared it to an earthquake. DHS says there is no threat

People on social media claim there were reports of explosions in Virginia and Maryland.

Dozens of people reported hearing a loud ‘explosion’ in the Washington D.C. area that shook houses and caused panic – though officials have not provided the cause of the loud bang.

Around 3:15 pm Sunday, social media users reported hearing a huge ‘bang’ in the city.

That led to a flood of social media posts and speculation on the source, though none of it has been confirmed. Some suspected a sonic boom, while others suggested an earthquake. It wasn’t an earthquake.

People are now saying it was a sonic boom.

So the streets are saying it was a sonic boom in Annapolis that everyone in the DMV felt/heard? Here’s a video of one pic.twitter.com/LIM2Bp1F9Z — MoreReesesPlease (@morereeses13) June 4, 2023

BREAKING: ‘Explosion’ is heard in DC that shakes the ground and is compared to ‘earthquake’ online Multiple reports of explosions in Virginia, Maryland as well as DC Developing story.https://t.co/NiFrECcvce — KT “Special CIA Operation” (@KremlinTrolls) June 4, 2023

