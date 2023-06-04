Are National Events Today Being Staged?

by Mark Schwendau

Critical thinkers around the world and in this nation are starting to wonder if some of the unprecedented strange events occurring around the world, particularly in America, are being staged. Here are some examples that thinking people are dwelling on…

The multiple fraudulent illegal attacks on Donald J. Trump that began in 2016 during his presidential campaign and not a single person prosecuted or sued civilly to be held accountable. What was done to former President Trump by the Hillary Clinton Campaign makes Nixon’s Watergate look like child’s play.

The Covid-19 pandemic outbreak of 2019 that Anthony Fauci announced was coming back in 2017 after Donald Trump became president AND Tony Fauci’s hand in both the development of the virus as a gain-of-function engineered virus as well as the Moderna vaccine solution as a cure.

The beginning of the “Two Tier Justice System” whereby the FBI received the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell” in 2019 and then did absolutely nothing about it and the obvious crimes it contained while continuing to fraudulently attack Donald Trump and his family.

The 2020 Presidential campaign whereby Joe Biden sat secluded in his basement without campaigning at all while Trump crisscrossed the nation, holding rallies with tens of thousands of people showing up to listen to him all over the nation.

The 2020 General Election whereby vote counting tabulation stopped for the first time in the history of America with Trump ahead, only to have his lead vanish when vote counting resumed. People in New Zealand actually reported they saw the vote count flip on live television, with the numbers of votes for Donald Trump going to Joe Biden in an instant. The multiple predictors of election outcomes that had been right in the past suddenly wrong in predicting Trump over Biden.

The January 6, 2021, Capitol protests after Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to investigate election fraud in the 2020 General Election despite video evidence of thousands of illegal ballots being delivered, as well as ballots scanned multiple times, in both Georgia and Michigan. There was also hard evidence of election irregularities in 4 other state hot spots around the nation indicating systematic election fraud, again after Joe Biden admitted (on video) it was going to happen a month before the event took place.

The January 6, 2021, certification of the General Election by Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to stop certification of the election after widespread evidence of election theft was found. Interestingly, at the time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was not within his power to do so, but then in 2022 worked to change the responsibility of the Vice President as Senate Chair for future vote certifications by the House and Senate.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to never mandate the Covid-19 vaccines. Then a year after becoming president in 2021, he signed an Executive Order (EO) to require all employees of the Federal Government, as well as contractors, to be vaccinated. He excluded members of Congress and USPS postal workers. The legacy news media somehow missed the fact the EO was both illegal and unconstitutional and never questioned Biden about his exemptions.

The Woke Movement was hijacked by the LGBTQ community to target America’s children for indoctrination. After that, the FBI criminalized parents in 2021 standing up against the LGBTQ community trying to take away parental rights from parents of young children to further this agenda.

The Woke Movement in commerce destroyed brand value from beers, to department stores, to restaurants and professional sports leading to a public revolt in dollar spending by boycotts and the expression, “Go woke, go broke.”

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) movement whereby public safety could actually be sacrificed to favor minorities over race, sexual orientation, and other issues completely unrelated to job performance. We must have more black commercial pilots and surgical doctors, no matter the cost!

The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) movement assigns credibility and weight fraudulently to the Climate Change Cult despite the fact not a single prediction they have forecast in the last 40 years has come to pass. True scientists, trying to follow the science against the movement, have been systematically censored. ESG is a United Nations Environment Program Initiative of 2005 that threatens America’s sovereignty.

America’s open borders, coupled with widespread lawlessness in our major metropolitan areas, are a threat to our national security. Our economy is key to our wellbeing for all involved, whether we be consumers or employees.

CONCLUSION:

Possibly yet to come are predicted food shortages, energy shortages, sabotage of the internet grid, a second pandemic wave, and national gun confiscation. Stay tuned!

If the FBI and DOJ do not step up to investigate and/or stop some of the oddities above, look for vigilante justice to prevail.

Average Americans are fed up and about done with this chain of events seemingly orchestrated by the powers above.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

