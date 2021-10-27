Loudoun County HS Students Walk Out Over the Rape the School Ignored

Loudoun County is a very divided community with board members, teachers, and parents upset over the Critical Race Theory curriculum. What really poured kerosene on the situation was the board members lying about and covering up the rape of a child and then getting the upset father of the victim imprisoned.
The Loudoun County School Board and the Superintendent are a despicable bunch.
It seems hundreds of students get it. They walked out to protest sexual assault.
What happened to the Left’s fabulous support of women?
Hundreds of Loudoun County Public Schools students walk out Tuesday morning to protest for safer schools after two recent sexual assault reports.
STORY: https://t.co/2WXve1Ss6U pic.twitter.com/XAEs93tyeb
— 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 26, 2021
I expect schools to be very different in just a few years. There won’t be school systems. There will be vouchers and finally really good private schools in America.
Good for them! With students like that, maybe there is hope for our future after all!
I would walk out too if you can’t even be safe in a restroom.
Maybe the local truck stop latrine can be used since it is probably safer.
How is the school board still employed or not under questioning by the police for covering up a crime?
I kid, accountability is a construct of the white male capitalist patriarchy and we have evolved past all that into West Zimbabwe!