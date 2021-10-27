Loudoun County HS Students Walk Out Over the Rape the School Ignored

















Loudoun County is a very divided community with board members, teachers, and parents upset over the Critical Race Theory curriculum. What really poured kerosene on the situation was the board members lying about and covering up the rape of a child and then getting the upset father of the victim imprisoned.

The Loudoun County School Board and the Superintendent are a despicable bunch.

It seems hundreds of students get it. They walked out to protest sexual assault.

What happened to the Left’s fabulous support of women?

MORE — Hundreds of Loudoun County Public Schools students walk out Tuesday morning to protest for safer schools after two recent sexual assault reports. STORY: https://t.co/2WXve1Ss6U pic.twitter.com/XAEs93tyeb — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) October 26, 2021

