Another Outrageous Assault on Parents by a Tyrannical Board Member

















Parents need to fight back against tyrants. The Minnesota school official in the clip below is out of control. These authoritarian people in positions of power are no longer afraid of the people who put them in these positions.

This board member commandant thinks she has the right to tell parents this is a business meeting and they can only speak if they give their address. That makes the parents into targets. She also told them they can’t criticize individual board members. That’s intimidation and a violation of the parents’ rights but you all know that. The first thing I would do is insult every one of them.

What’s her address? We need to know. We want to give her address to the vandal kids who are egging the man’s house. Watch:

Outrageous: Minnesota school board prohibits parents from criticizing individual school officials and forces public commenters to reveal their home address—exposing them to potential harassment and property damage.pic.twitter.com/UnOPIqf7fp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 26, 2021

