















Loudoun, VA Mom’s 6-year-old Asked Her if She Was “Born Evil” Cause She’s White

A Loudoun County, Virginia, mom said at a school board meeting this month that her 6-year-old asked her if she was “born evil” because she’s white. On October 26th the mother said, “First, it was in the early spring of 2020 when my six-year-old somberly came to me and asked me if she was born evil because she was a white person. Something she learned in a history lesson at school.”

The mother continued, “Then, you kept the schools closed for a year-and-a-half, despite the science indicating it was safe for kids to return. Now, you’ve covered up a rape, and arrested, humiliated, and falsely accused parents of being domestic terrorists.”

Unsurprisingly, given all that, she and her husband have moved their children to a private school to avoid “the swift and uncompromising political agenda of Superintendent Williams, Ziegler, and the school board had forced upon us.

At the end of her remarks, the courageous mom calls on all of them to have the “moral courage to step down”.

Of course, the problem is this crew, and too many others like them, are unable to demonstrate moral courage because they have none.

Please check out the compelling 1-minute video.

Loudoun County mother: “My six year old somberly came to me and asked if she was born evil because she was a white person, something she learned in a history lesson at school.”pic.twitter.com/0NJL5YCoHG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 29, 2021

Related















