Biden’s Comments in Rome Remind Us All of Benito Mussolini

Do you remember from history that Benito Mussolini said he made the trains run on time? Communists and fascists throughout history have used the expression that they keep the trains running on time. It’s a famous expression used by dictators to beef up their credentials, even though it’s never true.
Watch after this clip how it is used by Joe Biden, no doubt to the embarrassment of everyone there.
Watch for background:
Due to the Build Back Better fascistic policies, the world has a serious supply chain problem. Their solution is to do more of it. Joe Biden used the famous expression of dictators throughout time during the G20, coincidentally in Italy. Italians are VERY familiar with the expression. They executed Benito and hung him upside down in the city square.
“Together, to increase our resilience and enhance our shared prosperity,” Biden said. “Now, I’m going to turn it over to Secretary Blinken to actually, uh, make the trains run on time.”
Watch:
Before Traitor Joe, the Trains, the Planes, the Ships, and the Trucks ran on time. Traitor Joe then destroyed the American Economy with his Energy Policy. He enabled an enemy by endorsing that they expand their energy policies which would put our allies at risk. He lost a war, we had already won, by retreat. He is mandating very questionable Medications for Millions with Natural Immunity. He weaponized a Federal Police force against Parents who were concerned about immorality be taught in their schools; the Government is now actually declaring those parents Domestic Terrorist.
Maybe we should learn from the Italians? Impeach Traitor Joe, Try him and Convict him for Treason. Then hang him on the front lawn of the White House. After that, we can go after the rest of the Traitors. When a Leader actively turns on the people of a Country by perusing policies that can only hurt The People, the only proper punishment can be public execution after removal from office. This goes much Deeper than Traitor Joe, The Bureaucrat Deep State has pursued incredibly harmful policies and there are even bureaucrats who activity funded Biological Warfare research on the soil of our Nation’s Enemy. Even just the ability of a Bureaucrat to enable an enemy by increasing their ability to create Weapons of Mass Destruction has to stop. It’s Treason! Political Families peddling influence is clear treason. Even businessmen transferring key technologies with any dual use application is treason. The US Government has turned a blind eye to those who get rich by selling out the American People to foreign Governments; that used to be treason. Why is it now overlooked and even encouraged?