Classmates said the Louisville killer Connor Sturgeon, who killed five people this morning, was very popular in school and excelled in sports, but suffered from multiple concussions.

The killer was fired from his position as a financial analyst.

Sturgeon, who used the pronouns he/him, appears to have been a Democrat. He posted support for the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, as well as criticism of police violence and of Donald Trump. That will guarantee this disappears from the media.

Connor Sturgeon, 23 or 25, opened fire on Monday morning at the Louisville bank where he had previously worked, killing four executives and wounding nine others. One of the three wounded police officers was shot in the head. The other two officers had minor wounds.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, a rookie police officer, is out of brain surgery and is critically injured.

Connor Sturgeon attended Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. He was remembered as a star athlete – excelling at track, football, and basketball.

One of Sturgeon’s former classmates recalled him suffering multiple concussions while playing basketball.

He left a suicide note for his parents.

Tommy Elliott, 63, a close friend of Governor Andy Beshear, was named among the dead. Also murdered were Joshua Barrick, 40; James ‘Jim’ Tutt, 64; and Juliana Farmer, 57.

A fifth victim of Connor Sturgeon’s has died in hospital, police confirmed on Monday evening.

The death of Deana Eckert, 57, an executive administrative officer at the bank and a mother of two, was confirmed Monday evening.

All five were senior executives at the bank. The company says there are “no adequate words” to tell of their loss.

