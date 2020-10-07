Louisville to remove the boards from some stores…we totally won’t loot

Allegedly, there is broad sentiment among business leaders and elected officials that it’s time for the plywood boards protecting downtown storefronts and office buildings from civil unrest to come down.

“The boards really send a message that we’re divided. And that has a psychological impact,” said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., the metro chamber of commerce.

In an op-ed published last week, Davasher-Wisdom, CEO of Greater Louisville Inc., the metro chamber of commerce., called on business owners to remove the boards or, at the least, have them painted by Black artists.

She added that efforts to restore the vibrancy of Louisville’s downtown need to be accompanied by businesses showing a commitment to “racial equity” and by increased police presence in the Central Business District to ensure people feel safe.

“The stronger we come out and say, ‘We are supportive of racial equity; we want to move forward in a very positive and united way,’ the more the outside world will look at us and say, ‘That’s the place I want to be. That’s a place where the business community saw that there was a need for change, and really made that change created that change,’” Davasher-Wisdom told WDRB. “So together, we can change the narrative.”

You need to hear about Mr. Fadi Faouri.

LOOTING NIGHTLY

Fadi Faouri has slept in his store in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, every night for over 100 nights, trying to protect a livelihood that is nearly destroyed.

“Napping” may be a better way to describe it, he said, since he rarely gets more than a few minutes of shuteye at a time.

The protests are mostly violent, said Faouri, 38, whose store is less than a half-mile from the park that's been the center of the protests.

“Stuff is being damaged on a nightly basis, people are shooting at each other every night,” said Faouri, who’s had the shop for eight years. “Every night we have a new store that got looted. They break in, they take whatever and go. They walk away.”

Business is so bad right now because of the protests, Faouri planned to move his shop a few blocks away starting Monday.

The new location was torched Thursday night.

“I was basically finishing the paint and all kinds of stuff and it got burned to the ground,” he said, adding business owners in Louisville can’t get insurance right now, so he’s stuck footing the bills for repairing the store.

BLACK LIVES MATTER ARE SHAKEDOWN ARTISTS

But don’t worry, leaving stores exposed will really change them. They’ll be good.