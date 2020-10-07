AP: Do NOT use words like “riots” or “uprisings” – it’s ‘stigmatizing’

The influential Associated Press is calling for the nation’s press to NOT report the truth about riots — it’s too stigmatizing.

As part of its new guidelines, America’s most influential media stylebook is discouraging the nation’s newspapers from reporting on mass urban violence, on the grounds that writing about what’s happening is “stigmatizing.”

The stylebook wants the media to focus on the “underlying grievance” instead [and we know they don’t want any opposing opinion].

And definitely don’t use the word ‘riot.’ They prefer the euphemism “unrest” [that way people won’t know what is really going on].

They prefer “demonstration” and “protest,” as if you didn’t know, to “riot” and “uprising” since these displays are not related to government insurrection or powerful groups.

However, we know they are tied to powerful, deep-pocketed groups and BLM is extremely powerful. They will soon be a political party and right now, they are bending the will of corporations, media, and politicians. As for Antifa, they have chapters in universities and colleges across the nation. We also know they are communists and anarachists. That sounds like 1917 Russia.

Don’t forget that the Germans pre-World War II gave us Nazis and Antifa. Also, if you think powerful groups are not behind this, why are Demcorats like Kamala Harris bailing them out or encouraging it and why are they covering it up?

Postcards from Portland:

Federal officers aren’t holding back tonight in responding to antifa rioters outside the ICE building. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/C0t2J71AoY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 7, 2020

Police chase and tackle a black bloc rioter in Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/M3AKQy1jBT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 7, 2020

Seattle:

Ex-Washington state lawmaker's teen son charged with arson during Seattle riots https://t.co/Eb81q3to9w via @nypost DEMOKKKRATS IN THE NEWS — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) October 6, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter Rioters break into and launch fireworks inside Starbucks.@SeattlePD declared this protest a riot and issued an order to disperse. #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/lrFguvqRBX — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 4, 2020

This is the home of the President of the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association in New York City:

Outside the home of the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (NYPD) in New York pic.twitter.com/kW4sL8Vnap — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 6, 2020