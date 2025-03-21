Loving Your Country Enough to Help Means Death Threats

Top engineers are taking no money or huge pay cuts to help save the United States from bankruptcy. Their reward is the same as the one Elon Musk is receiving – abuse and death threats from the radical left contingent of the Democrat Party.

The engineer in the clip below explains the problem he is dealing with.

“I’ve been brought in to look at the IRS’s modernization program in particular, as well as the operations and maintenance budget.

“I really care a lot about this country, and this is a huge program that’s currently 30 years behind schedule, and it’s already $15 billion over budget.’

He said, “The IRS has some pretty legacy infrastructure. It’s actually very similar to what banks have been using. It’s old mainframes are running COBOL and Assembly, and the challenge has been, how do we migrate that to a modern system? Virtually every bank has already done this, but we’re still using a lot of those same systems, and typically, in industry, this takes a few years, maybe a few 100 million dollars, and we’re, we’re now 35 years into this program. We’ve actually been, if you ask them, now it’s five years away, and it’s been five years away since 1990.”

It was supposed to be delivered in 1996 96, and it’s still five years away. He believes they will solve the problem, and he said there is a lot of talent in the agencies.

Many all-star engineers are taking major pay cuts (sometimes to zero) and suffering from harassment, including death threats, to help the country with @DOGE, because they love America pic.twitter.com/wDyz04c6bN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email