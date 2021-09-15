US Leadership is under bureaucratic rule

















THE LEADERSHIP OF OUR COUNTRY

The now infamous Woodward-Costa book Peril mentions Donald Trump’s dear and close friend and ally Lindsey Graham who allegedly said the former president has “personality problems” that will need to be dealt with if he seeks the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

This is a Republican senator who is repeatedly re-elected and has no accomplishments to his name other than approving Biden’s far-left judges and pushing for illegal immigration with amnesty.

Then there is the esteemed Speaker of the House who advised America that Donald Trump has a “fat butt.”

Ever-crazy Nancy Pelosi allegedly said, Trump has a “fat butt” and has been “crazy for a long time.” She claimed he was “unfit,” in a conversation with Mark Milley, according to the book. She has also said many times in public.

“‘What I’m saying to you is that if they couldn’t even stop him from an assault on the Capitol, who even knows what else he may do? And is there anybody in charge at the White House who was doing anything but kissing his fat butt all over this?’ Pelosi said, according to the book.

“This is bad, but who knows what he might do?” Pelosi said. “He’s crazy. You know he’s crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time. So don’t say you don’t know what his state of mind is.”

“According to Woodward and Costa, who said they had a transcript of the conversation, Milley responded: ‘Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything.'”

THE TRAITORS IN CHARGE

According to the book, Mark Milley told the Chinese communists that he’d let them know if Donald Trump was going to attack. He had no such evidence it was even a remote thought, and he completely ignored civilian leadership.

Axios now tells us that the direct order came from then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper. They reacted to Chinese communists’ alleged fears which were more likely propaganda meant to cause chaos.

We were also told by The Washington Post that CIA Director Gina Haspel was fearful Donald Trump would strike Iran as well as China.

There is no evidence he would do any such thing. He ran on ending wars and pulling out of occupied countries. Obviously, the war-mongering Deep State wants to destroy one of the issues that got Donald Trump elected.

Donald Trump was a traditional US president and followed the Constitution. Brain-addled Biden runs the White House like a communist and ignores the Constitution when it suits him.

In the USA, the bureaucrats now rule.

