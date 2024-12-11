US Rushes $20 Billion “Loan” to Ukraine

M DOWLING
On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it transferred the $20 billion U.S. portion of a $50 billion G7 loan for Ukraine to a World Bank intermediary fund for economic and financial aid to the country.

The money forms a significant chunk of the $50 billion in new loans finalized by the Group of Seven advanced economies in October, aimed at helping Kyiv keep the war going as troops and civilians are killed.

Obviously, the “loan” will never be repaid.

Did they send it in gold on pallets?

“The $50 billion collectively being provided by the G7 through this initiative will help ensure Ukraine has the resources it needs to sustain emergency services, hospitals, and other foundations of its brave resistance,” she added.

[We are also supporting their bureaucrats and their pensions.]<


