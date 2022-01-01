Lunatic Ana Navarro Gets Vicious on The View

How can a network have someone like Ana Navarro on air? She is one nasty, stupid woman. When I say The View is evil, her most recent comments are a good example of why I say that.

ABC’s “The View” co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas went scorched earth on The View this week, lashing out at those who are not vaccinated.

Navarro-Cárdenas took to Twitter to promote a provocative candle company called That Gay Guy Candle Co., which sells a slew of candles with explicit messaging.

“I love @gayguycandleco’s products. Unless you have a LEGITIMATE medical reason, if you’re not vaccinated, I don’t want to see you, talk to you, work w/you, socialize w/you or know you. It’s enough. Your ‘personal freedom’ is holding the rest of us hostage. It’s selfish and stupid,” Navarro-Cárdenas wrote.

Her tweet included an image of a candle bearing the message: “If you’re not vaccinated, get the f*** out of my house.”

Lovely. Maybe she should consider getting off the TV. Every time she’s on, she looks crazy to normal people.

Who the heck do these people think they are?

I ❤️ @gayguycandleco’s products. Unless you have a LEGITIMATE medical reason, if you’re not vaccinated, I don’t want to see you, talk to you, work w/you, socialize w/you or know you. It’s enough. Your “personal freedom” is holding the rest of us hostage. It’s selfish and stupid. pic.twitter.com/GLLZijtyvX — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 20, 2021

