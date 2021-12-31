NY Gov: All Non-Whites Get Monoclonal Antibodies, Whites Only Get Them with Underlying Conditions

NY Post reporter Karol Markowicz reported that comrade Kathy Hochul will only give monoclonal antibodies to people with underlying conditions that qualify. However, non-whites have complete access because of RAAAACISM.
From the notification:
Eligibility
Oral antiviral treatment is authorized for patients who meet all the following criteria:
• Age 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg (88 pounds) for Paxlovid, or 18 years
and older for molnupiravir.
• Test positive for SARS–CoV–2 on a nucleic acid amplification test or antigen test; results
from an FDA–authorized home–test kit should be validated through video or photo but, if
not possible, patient attestation is adequate.
• Have mild to moderate COVID–19 symptoms.
o Patient cannot be hospitalized due to severe or critical COVID–19.
• Able to start treatment within 5 days of symptom onset.
• Have a medical condition or other factors that increase their risk for severe illness.
o Non–white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as
longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an
increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID–19.
