NY Gov: All Non-Whites Get Monoclonal Antibodies, Whites Only Get Them with Underlying Conditions

By
M Dowling
-
0

NY Post reporter Karol Markowicz reported that comrade Kathy Hochul will only give monoclonal antibodies to people with underlying conditions that qualify. However, non-whites have complete access because of RAAAACISM.

From the notification:

Eligibility

Oral antiviral treatment is authorized for patients who meet all the following criteria:
Age 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg (88 pounds) for Paxlovid, or 18 years
and older for molnupiravir.

Test positive for SARSCoV2 on a nucleic acid amplification test or antigen test; results
from an FDAauthorized hometest kit should be validated through video or photo but, if
not possible, patient attestation is adequate.

Have mild to moderate COVID19 symptoms.

o Patient cannot be hospitalized due to severe or critical COVID19.

Able to start treatment within 5 days of symptom onset.
Have a medical condition or other factors that increase their risk for severe illness.

o Nonwhite race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as
longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an
increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID19.

 


