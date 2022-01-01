Biden Cuts Lifesaving Monoclonal Antibodies to Texas

As with Florida, Biden has cut monoclonal antibodies and testing kits to Texas. Biden is doing this knowing it will kill people. His health “experts” are now saying most of the monoclonal antibodies don’t work against Omicron although they can’t know that yet and they do work against Delta which is still surging. Also, Texas just won another big suit against Biden’s vaccines and masks.

In New York, the Governor has mandated they can be given to white people with underlying conditions but to all non-whites regardless of underlying conditions because of racism.

The Biden Administration has cut supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments & testing kits when they are needed most. Texas is urging the federal gov’t to step up in this fight & provide the resources necessary to help protect Texans & mitigate the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/qRZl5xXiJo — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 31, 2021

Biden admitted there is no federal solution so he needs to drop the mandates.

Texas just beat Biden again on the vaccine and mask mandates which were halted by a federal judge in Texas.

It’s an insane waste of money that states have to spend suing the comrades in the swamp.

BREAKING: Texas just beat Biden again. Another of Biden’s vaccine & mask mandates was just halted by a federal judge in Texas. The Court writes: “It is undisputed that an agency cannot act without Congressional authorization.” That would apply to all of Biden’s orders. pic.twitter.com/dqmDLGxR9j — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 1, 2022

