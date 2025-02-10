Lunatic Preacher Calls for Violence Against Elon Musk

There was a credible threat against Elon Musk’s life yesterday, which is probably the reason he didn’t attend the Super Bowl with Donald Trump. And The Hill posted an article listing everyone connected to Elon with details that came close to doxxing. Then we have crazy pastors inciting the ‘Christian’ parishioners.

In his sermon, Reverend Steve Caudle at the Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, called for violence against Elon Musk.

“No one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary. When Elon Musk forces his way into the U.S. Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your Social Security check, there is a possibility of violence.

“Sometimes, the devil will act so ugly that you have no other choice but to get violent and fight.”

Listen to this. You won't regret it.



Musk and his team are working for the administration to try to save our economy. If Democrats had their way, they’d keep spending until we go under and we are very closed to that.

Fortunately, a few people like Gov. Abbott are sticking up for Elon and DOGE.

Governor Greg Abbott blasted Democrats raging on about Elon Musk and DOGE as they work to streamline government.

“Those complaining about Elon being unelected are hypocrites.

“They said nothing about unelected Fauci destroying our lives.

“They said nothing about unelected Lois Learner using the IRS to target conservatives.

“They said nothing about federal reserve policies stoking inflation.

“The unelected federal reserve maintained that inflation was transitory and allowed very low interest rates to remain in place for such a long time that it increased inflation, impacting the pocketbooks of all Americans.”

Every Republican should be standing up for these people of the DOGE. They are doing the work that Congress should have done.

