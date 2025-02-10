Judge Steps in to Save Venezuelan Criminals from GITMO

On Sunday, Federal Judge Kenneth J Gonzales issued a temporary restraining order. He blocked the administration from sending three Venezuelan immigrants held in New Mexico to Gitmo. The argument seems to be that people who come here can’t be sent out of the country.

The leftist lawyers for the three who were to be sent fit the profile of those who are prioritized for Gitmo. In other words, they are very bad people. One alleges he was detained falsely as a Tren de Aragua member.

The Usual Suspects Ran to the Aid of the Criminals

The Center for Constitutional Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, and the Las Americas Immigrant Advisory Center took up the lawsuit. All three are way to the left politically. Also, they are open board groups.

Immigrant rights groups sent a letter on Friday. They demanded access to people who are now being held at the U.S. naval station, arguing that the base should not be used as a “legal black hole.”

The lawyers noted that “the mere uncertainty the government has created surrounding the availability of legal process and counsel access is sufficient to authorize the modest injunction.”

How much of the funding for these lawyers came from US taxes?

Contrary to what people are told, GITMO does not allow abuse. The prisoners have ample recreation, like a volleyball court, and guards go out and get their McDonald’s. The media and Democrats lie about GITMO.

GITMO at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, is a US naval base.

