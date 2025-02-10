This WA Senate Leader’s View of Children’s Rights Is “Sick”

Washington State Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen (D) stated that individuals old enough to get pregnant should have the autonomy to make their own decisions about their bodies without a parental override.

That could be as young as nine years of age.

Watch:

“If they’re old enough to get pregnant, they’re old enough to make their own decisions about what happens with their bodies, and parents do not the right to change that.” – Washington State Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen (D)pic.twitter.com/ejMZniQXcF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2025

The goal is to strip parents of their rights. Some states are allowing children to decide on abortions, COVID-19 shots, and transitioning genders, to name a few. Blue states will keep pushing for this.

Tammy Bruce writes in The Washington Times:

Politicians have been working at taking complete control of your children for decades and have made significant inroads. Step by step, state and city governments have been changing laws allowing minors to consent without their parent’s involvement or knowledge to a myriad of “health care” decisions.

[…]

This includes providing birth control, abortion, mental health services, sexual assault treatment, drug and alcohol treatment, treatment for infectious diseases, and more. California started in this direction in at least 1992, with laws expanding to what minors could “consent.”

It has nothing to do with health.

Make no mistake, none of this has anything to do with children’s health and everything to do with stripping away the natural and expected and legal right of parents to have first and final say over what their minor children will and will not do. Hillary Clinton’s “It Takes a Village” narrative wasn’t just thoughtless rhetoric. The left and other power-hungry politicians know they can only capture the next generation if they have more control over them than you do.

He thinks 13-year-old children can make their mental health decisions.

“Kids over 13 have the right to make their own decisions about their mental health care. Parents don’t have the right to have notice, they don’t have the right to have consent about that” – Washington State Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen (D) pic.twitter.com/TzW6KH3BHG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025

His other job is a Boy Scout leader… making sense yet? pic.twitter.com/H3h0Onby10 — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) February 10, 2025

New York Councilwoman Vickie Paladino commented.

This is sick. Progressives are setting up a rapid path to lowering age of consent laws to around 11 years old.

If they get their way here, it will open the door wide open for legal challenges to statutory rape laws, pornography, and really anything else currently criminalized via age of consent.

The exact arguments this man is making can be applied to any age-limited activity, and he knows it. And mind you, this isn’t some random nutcase on the internet, this is the Washington State Senate MAJORITY LEADER.

Unwinding decades of hard-fought protections for minor children, all for the sake of their deranged ideology. That’s what Democrats have to offer today.

There is something wrong with Mr. Pedersen, and it’s not good.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email