Lunatics Frey and Walz Demand Taxpayers to Clean Up Their Mess

The lunatics who run the asylum of Minnesota government want compensation from the federal government for the mess caused by their radicalized populace, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and gang people.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz set up apps for enraged people. They encouraged them to track and harass ICE and banned police from helping them when violently attacked. The radicalized Walz-Frey mobs blocked ICE from capturing child rapists and murderers. One bit off an ICE agent’s finger.

Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz refused to allow the police officers to help ICE or even enforce the law. Instead, they pitted them against ICE. Because of them and the radical groups they support, two protesters died.

Now, they plan to continue the assault on federal law enforcement with lawsuits. No doubt the ACLU will be involved.