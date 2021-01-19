Psycho? Hillary calls for a commission to see if Putin called for the riot and more

Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi continue to push the Russia-Putin lies. Both women want a 9/11-style commission to investigate “Putin’s puppet,” Donald Trump. Hillary even wondered if Putin called for the riot. Mrs. Clinton said something has to be done about Donald Trump and his enablers (his supporters). threatening national security.

These two evil women simply ignore the Mueller report which cost taxpayers $30 million.

Yet, it’s Mrs. Clinton who paid for the fake intelligence from Russian spies and was responsible for a fake dossier of fake intel compiled and published by ex British spy Christopherher Steele.

The only Commission we need is one to investigate all of our Intelligence agencies — the FBI, State Department, and DOJ.

Hillary still hasn’t recovered from losing the 2016 election. She joined Speaker Pelosi on her podcast to discuss the need for the commission. She brought up the riot on January 6th.

Clinton said, “I hope historically we will find out who he’s beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capital.”

She then blamed Trump’s supporters, calling them “accomplices…enablers”…and “cult members.” Clinton likely means all of his voters, the “basket of deplorables.”

Mueller’s report rejected the entire Russia hoax, albeit reluctantly.

Clinton is engaging in a conspiracy theory here, and she’s either bonkers or it’s just another vicious lie. We go with the latter, what say you?

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

