Macron Calls for a New World Order to Replace the “Unjust” One

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for reform of the current “unjust” world order so humans can coexist more peacefully in the “New World Order.”

He announced this at an “Imagining Peace” gathering with leading religious and political figures in Paris.

If you want to imagine peace, you shouldn’t listen to Macron. He is no supporter of peace. Macron likes war and promotes the Ukraine-Russia war, just as all powermongers do. We saw how he operated to maintain power in the last French election.

THE NEW WORLD ORDER

He wants a new European world order after the Ukraine war ends. The world order is the new alleged problem, you see. He calls for this as the UN plans global governance with the 16 sustainable goals at the Summit of the Future.

Macron states that for Europe to become more stable, it must be “neither quite the European Union nor resolutely NATO. ”

He is talking about ceding sovereignty.

“We will have to think of a new form of organization for Europe and rethink our relationship with Russia” after the Ukraine conflict is over, the president added.

While speaking before the Catholic community of Sant’Egidio, Macron said, “We must be imaginative enough to think about the peace of tomorrow, a peace in Europe in a new form.”

He made these comments as part of a well-planned strategy as the US considers starting a direct war with Russia by allowing Ukraine to fight with advanced weapons deep into Russia. The US deep state appears to want to start a war before and in case Donald Trump wins.

Promises of Peace and Equal Outcomes

Macron further claimed that the global system created after World War II was “incomplete and unjust” because many modern nations did not exist at that time and didn’t have a “proper place at the table.”

He is alluding to the idea that everyone must have equal outcomes regardless of ethics, intelligence, beauty, talent, and commitment.

He said international bodies, such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, should be reformed accordingly.

Think technocracy.

What may sound as brilliant, imaginative, and ideal is pure propaganda.

Macron has been urged to “humiliate” Russia, and he has pulled back on that language, but make no mistake, he’s all in on the one-world government. It’s really about creating a multipolar world order with elites in charge.

It’s a new form of slavery that closely resembles feudalism. He and his comrades aren’t talking about peace. They’re talking war to have peace, which is pure propaganda.