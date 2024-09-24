Sky News Sides with Hezbollah Terrorists as They Declare War

Hezbollah, which has relentlessly bombed Israel since the war began with Hamas, has now gotten what it wanted: war with Israel. Sky News sides with them.

A statement issued by Hezbollah:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Permission to fight is given to those who are being fought because they have been wronged. And indeed, Allah is competent to give them victory. God’s truth is the Most High, the Almighty.

In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance

In defense of Lebanon and its people

Victory comes only from God, the Almighty, the Wise.

They have bombed Israel almost daily since the war, and this merely makes it official.

Sky News is taking the side of the Hezbollah terrorists:

Hezbollah has been provoked like never before by Israel and may be tempted to unleash its firepower

Read morehttps://t.co/bjBboEwhew

— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 23, 2024

The tweet appears to have been removed. It didn’t go over well with posters on X. Bias among elites against Israel is abnormal.

When you side with terrorists who bombed Israel every day, are you a news organization, or are you aiding and abetting terrorists?

We do not want the US in the Israel war, but Israel should be able to handle it without our direct involvement. However, the US elites want war right now.

Sky News really just hit a new low. They literally said Israel provoked Hezbollah, wow. Since October 8th, Hezbollah has fired over 9,000 rockets toward Israeli civilians with no provocation whatsoever. Israel is literally defending itself. Is this a bloody joke?! pic.twitter.com/NJ6WnccqHG — Vivid. (@VividProwess) September 24, 2024

WATCH. THIS. FFS! @skynews just broadcast this. Without any questions. Without any explanation

Without any proof

Without any shame They just fucking slipped it in They hoped we wouldn’t notice. We did. We see you Sky. pic.twitter.com/yj31g0Ntn7 — We Stand With Israel (@SussexFriends) November 21, 2023