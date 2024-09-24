The “Mostly Peaceful College Protests” Promise to Continue

The radical protests at college campuses won’t get better any time soon with administrators and professors who are anti-police and pro-radicalism.

The Columbia Spectator asked the Interim Columbia University President, Katrina Armstrong, if she agreed with the former university president’s decision to allow NYPD to sweep the encampments and arrest protesters after they refused to cooperate with authorities and damaged a building.

“I know that this is tricky for me to say, but I do understand that I sit in this job, right,” Armstrong said.

“And so if you could just let everybody know who was hurt by that, that I’m just incredibly sorry,” she said.

“And I know it wasn’t me, but I’m really sorry…I saw it, and I’m really sorry,” she said. “I see the harm that happened.”

She did not apologize to Jewish students who were harassed and abused.

Students who were suspended are back, and all is forgiven.

This school year, radical protesters are encouraged by all the support they receive from college professors. They demand colleges pull all investments in Israel. Some students say they are deliberately going to the disrupted colleges because they want to protest. The nature of these schools has changed.

When police had to stamp out the riot and building occupation at Columbia, the short-staffed department had to leave other areas where they were needed. Last year, the subway system was averaging six felonies a day.

US colleges are in tight lockdown.

UK’S MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS

The BBC is fairly worthless. Here, they are declaring the Palestinian protests in London are “very peaceful.”

BBC NEWS REPORTER SAYS “ITS VERY PEACEFUL, A VERY CALM ATMOSPHERE DOWN HERE” But the Zionists want you to believe the protests are violent. pic.twitter.com/2Wh6JmzUIs — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) March 10, 2024

They aren’t.

BBC News, which refuses to label Hamas terrorists reported that yesterdays massive pro-Palestinian rally was peaceful. “But the atmosphere was peaceful, the main message was a demand for a ceasefire.” Does this look peaceful to you? @HenMazzig pic.twitter.com/O2URB1qN2k — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 5, 2023

THE STATE OF HIGHER LEARNING

Victor David Hanson explores the state of higher learning and the fact that we are graduating youth weighed down with debt and without practical skills.

He explained the Stanford student coming in is not prepared. He teaches at Stanford and Hillsdale.

They turned down brilliant students with perfect SATs to get their DEI ratio.