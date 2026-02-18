Macron Says “Free Speech Is Bulls#$%” & CNN Claims Christians Are Radicals

French President Macron calls free speech “bullshit,” and CNN wants to make Christian “nationalists” into terrorists. The far left hasn’t gone away simply because President Trump is in office.

Far-left French President Macron thinks free speech is “pure bullshit.” His logic is that it is bullshizzle if no one knows how you are guided through it. Whatever that means. If it is hateful or racist, it must not exist. Who gets to decide what is hateful or racist? These clowns in the EU?

His logic is bullshizzle.

He is leaving out the part about everyone’s right to speak from their own perspective. Then he says he wants to be transparent by blocking people from speaking freely.

His IQ seems limited, or is he just a liar trying to manipulate us?

French President Macron: Free speech is a pure bullshit if nobody knows how you are guided through this so-called free speech—especially when it is to be guided from one hated speech to another hated speech. I just want to have a transparent road through these different… pic.twitter.com/pFAQ62SsxU — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 18, 2026

After Secretary Rubio and Vice President Vance tried to address the right to free speech, Macron is demonizing it. They didn’t get through.

Half of America, perhaps more, do not agree. We do not share their authoritarian values.

In the UK, they teach five-year-olds that they can change their gender, but if they are fifteen, they can’t be allowed onto social media. The EU members really want to silence people.

For their part, CNN has invented a new form of Christianity, Christian nationalism,. They claim it is a new form of radicalization.

Christian Nationalism, an Invention of the Left

CNN’s Pamela Brown announces she’s been working on a “special project” warning against “Christian nationalism” and portrays so-called followers as a radicalized threat to the country.

She then launches into a report where she fears the assassination of Charlie Kirk, unites Christians, and scoffs at the idea that Christians were being targeted with hate and violence:

PAMELA BROWN: Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and prominent Christian nationalist, was assassinated. It became a rallying call for those who believed in his message. (…) And it was a call to action.

MATTHEW TAYLOR (Georgetown University Center of Faith and Justice): Memorial service was one of the most potent examples of this shift in our culture that we’re experiencing right now, where a large segment of American Christians are being activated by these ideas, radicalized by these ideas that say that they are the persecuted ones and that they need to stand up for Christians’ rights.

The left takes everything we believe in and support, every word we use that catches on, every person we admire, and destroys them as much as possible to silence and control us.