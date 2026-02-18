Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
More on the Dogs: Scholar Says Allah Punishes Dog Ownership

M Dowling
Regarding dogs, a Muslim scholar with a 7th-century heathen mindset claims they cause people to lose blessings. Allah is going to punish us for owning a dog. However, it is important to keep in mind that she is an extremist.

Radical Islam is very primitive. It wouldn’t matter if they weren’t religious supremacists who push Shariah on the West.

Now, don’t criticize her or you are an Islamophobe.

Keir Starmer makes a good dupe. Watch the clip. I don’t know what attack took place, and do not advocate any attacks. However, he doesn’t seem to care about his Christian or Jewish population.

Getting back to the dogs. Muslims generally avoid keeping dogs as pets due to concerns about ritual purity, as dog saliva is considered impure in some interpretations of Islamic teachings. However, dogs are not viewed negatively in Islam in general. You just can’t own one. However, they can be used for practical purposes like hunting and guarding, and the religion teaches respect for all animals.

Shariah allows for service dogs and a few other exceptions.

However, we must not allow Shariah in the West.

Still Watching with my Popcorn
48 seconds ago

This is obviously a Muslim extremist attempt to ban all dogs in NYC. If you can’t keep a pet indoors in NYC, where would you keep it — in the streets? Incidentally, has anyone seen the streets in NYC? Filthy doesn’t begin to describe them. It’s surpassed only by parts of San Francisco, Philadelphia or New Orleans. Feces, urine, garbage… Read more »

Taras Bulba
38 minutes ago

They can kiss my dog loving behind!

