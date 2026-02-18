More on the Dogs: Scholar Says Allah Punishes Dog Ownership

Regarding dogs, a Muslim scholar with a 7th-century heathen mindset claims they cause people to lose blessings. Allah is going to punish us for owning a dog. However, it is important to keep in mind that she is an extremist.

Radical Islam is very primitive. It wouldn’t matter if they weren’t religious supremacists who push Shariah on the West.

Female Islamic scholar: “Owning a dog causes you to lose blessings and keeps angels away from your home. Whoever owns a dog is in debt to Allah and will be punished, so think twice.” They really do hate dogs. pic.twitter.com/MByODRQY9W — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) February 18, 2026

Now, don’t criticize her or you are an Islamophobe.

Keir Starmer makes a good dupe. Watch the clip. I don’t know what attack took place, and do not advocate any attacks. However, he doesn’t seem to care about his Christian or Jewish population.

Keir Starmer: "We will not tolerate attacks on our Muslim communities or any form of anti-Muslim hatred"pic.twitter.com/qckCNIRDWR — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 18, 2026

Getting back to the dogs. Muslims generally avoid keeping dogs as pets due to concerns about ritual purity, as dog saliva is considered impure in some interpretations of Islamic teachings. However, dogs are not viewed negatively in Islam in general. You just can’t own one. However, they can be used for practical purposes like hunting and guarding, and the religion teaches respect for all animals.

Shariah allows for service dogs and a few other exceptions.

However, we must not allow Shariah in the West.