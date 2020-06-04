Mad Dog goes off, Senator Cotton drops a truth bomb

Former defense chief, Mad Dog Mattis has been watching too much CNN and MSNBC. He accuses the President of dividing Americans and setting up a “false conflict” between the military and civilian society in an opinion piece in the Atlantic. He is angry and appalled, adding that the President’s walk to St. John’s Church was bizarre.

Mattis called on Americans to unite without him. He thinks the ‘protesters’ are simply asking us to “live up to our values.”

By calling the President’s actions in Lafayette Square an abuse of authority, it’s clear he didn’t read the statement from the Park Police stating that the protesters were abusive and threatening, and no tear gas was used.

President Trump shouldn’t have hired Democrats, which is what Mattis is.

The left loves Mattis’ hyperbolic criticisms. What they don’t love is a NY Times op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton (R) of Arkansas, titled ‘Send in the Troops.’

TOM COTTON’S TRUTH BOMB

In his op-ed, he talks about the anarchy in our major cities and the police officers harmed because of feckless politicians.

He writes: “Some elites have excused this orgy of violence in the spirit of radical chic, calling it an understandable response to the wrongful death of George Floyd. Those excuses are built on a revolting moral equivalence of rioters and looters to peaceful, law-abiding protesters. A majority who seek to protest peacefully shouldn’t be confused with bands of miscreants.”

“But the rioting has nothing to do with George Floyd, whose bereaved relatives have condemned violence. On the contrary, nihilist criminals are simply out for loot and the thrill of destruction, with cadres of left-wing radicals.”

The senator wants a “show of force” to back up the police by using the military. Then he recounts the many times a President has called up the military to quell riots, including H.W. Bush during the 1992 LA Riots.

He adds, “Not surprisingly, public opinion is on the side of law enforcement and law and order, not insurrectionists. According to a recent poll, 58 percent of registered voters, including nearly half of Democrats and 37 percent of African-Americans, would support cities’ calling in the military to “address protests and demonstrations” that are in “response to the death of George Floyd.” That opinion may not appear often in chic salons, but widespread support for it is fact nonetheless.”

Senator Cotton wants the troops sent in.

Bill O’Reilly said on his podcast today that instead of that, the President should let Americans know these radicals are going to be arrested and charged and then do it.

This rebellion is astroturf, organized, and funded.

There are real protesters but their message is buried by the criminal behavior of the revolutionaries.

If it were real, they would care about this problem:

