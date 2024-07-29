Maduro Steals the Election as His Thugs Assault Voters

The Communist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, appears to have stolen the impoverished country’s most consequential presidential election in 25 years.

Voting irregularities and abnormalities were rampant. Nonetheless, the Maduro-controlled election authority claimed that the sitting communist President won the election with 51.2% of the vote. The pseudo-election board refused to release printouts verifying the electronic votes at multiple precincts, while instances of voter intimidation went on all day.

BREAKING: Hundreds of Maduro-supporters on motorcycles armed with guns are patrolling the streets of Caracas, threatening polling station workers and controllers tasked with keeping the vote counting transparent. The communists are stealing the election pic.twitter.com/VKR9amBMk8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 28, 2024

Once a communist dictator assumes power, there is no way to get rid of the person.

After the election, Venezuelans protested in the streets. His men ran some down, and threatened others with imprisonment.

WATCH AND RETWEET: Moments ago, armored GNB vehicle rams into a crowd of civilian protesters in #Caracas. The dictatorship of @NicolasMaduro is killing civilians on live television. This is what you are backing, @IlhanMN, @AOC, @BernieSanders, @DemSocialists, @codepink. pic.twitter.com/FvNtspNwfB — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 30, 2019

The Venezuelan government, under orders from the National Electoral Council (CNE), threatens imprisonment from 6 to 15 years for anyone protesting and rejecting the election results. South west of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/zZM9nqJuQu — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) July 29, 2024



More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country over the past decade with the plurality of them making the dangerous journey across Central America and to the US border. They voted him in and are capable of voting for someone just like him – Kamala Harris.

We now have these motorcycle [moped] gangs in New York City.

BREAKING: Maduro is panicking over losing the election and has ordered his armed motorcycle gangs out on the streets of Caracas pic.twitter.com/NF4ryeNCIR — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 29, 2024

Despite the country’s abundance of natural resources, the economic devastation from Maduro’s reign has resulted in an 82% poverty rate, which has pushed the desperate populace to escape if they can.

In a tweet supporting those who are showing brave opposition to the socialist Maduro regime, President Donald Trump’s senior National Security advisor, John Bolton, tweeted that Venezuelans “have made clear that the current path toward democracy is irreversible.”

“Venezuela’s military has a choice: embrace democracy, protect civilians and members of the democratically-elected National Assembly, or face more man-made suffering and isolation,” Bolton declared.

If Bolton or anyone thinks you can get rid of the communists once they are in, they’re foolish.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Tokyo that the White House had “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.” He’s useless.

Our administration brought this to America, and they want communist Kamala to take the reins of power.

The citizens have taken to praying.

BREAKING: Venezuelan opposition voters are now kneeling on the streets and praying to God LORD, please answer their prayers and not allow these demonic forces to win

pic.twitter.com/AHSZReP9lv — George (@BehizyTweets) July 29, 2024

Just like our current administration, Maduro has ordered the imprisonment of his political opponents.

BREAKING: The Attorney General of Venezuela has been directed by socialist president Nicolás Maduro to begin the criminal prosecution of his political opponents. The AG claimed that opposition leaders María Corina Machado and Leopoldo López tried to hack the election At the… pic.twitter.com/wUSbJM48pE — George (@BehizyTweets) July 29, 2024