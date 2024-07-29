Maduro Steals the Election as His Thugs Assault Voters

M DOWLING
The Communist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, appears to have stolen the impoverished country’s most consequential presidential election in 25 years.

Voting irregularities and abnormalities were rampant. Nonetheless, the Maduro-controlled election authority claimed that the sitting communist President won the election with 51.2% of the vote. The pseudo-election board refused to release printouts verifying the electronic votes at multiple precincts, while instances of voter intimidation went on all day.

Once a communist dictator assumes power, there is no way to get rid of the person.

After the election, Venezuelans protested in the streets. His men ran some down, and threatened others with imprisonment.


More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country over the past decade with the plurality of them making the dangerous journey across Central America and to the US border. They voted him in and are capable of voting for someone just like him – Kamala Harris.

We now have these motorcycle [moped] gangs in New York City.

Despite the country’s abundance of natural resources, the economic devastation from Maduro’s reign has resulted in an 82% poverty rate, which has pushed the desperate populace to escape if they can.

In a tweet supporting those who are showing brave opposition to the socialist Maduro regime, President Donald Trump’s senior National Security advisor, John Bolton, tweeted that Venezuelans “have made clear that the current path toward democracy is irreversible.”

“Venezuela’s military has a choice: embrace democracy, protect civilians and members of the democratically-elected National Assembly, or face more man-made suffering and isolation,” Bolton declared.

If Bolton or anyone thinks you can get rid of the communists once they are in, they’re foolish.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Tokyo that the White House had “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.” He’s useless.

Our administration brought this to America, and they want communist Kamala to take the reins of power.

The citizens have taken to praying.

Just like our current administration, Maduro has ordered the imprisonment of his political opponents.


